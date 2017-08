Feb 23 (Reuters) - Stillfront Group AB (publ):

* Q4 net revenue 24.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.74 million) versus 18.7 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 6.8 million crowns versus 4.8 million crowns year ago

* CEO: "Our investment pace is now at an all-time-high, which promises a very interesting 2017 and 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9731 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)