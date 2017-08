March 16 (Reuters) - Stilo International Plc

* Fy pretax profit rose 22 percent to 318,000 stg

* Fy revenue rose 16 percent to 1.761 million stg

* Final dividend 0.05 pence per share

* Total dividend 0.09 pence per share

* overall trading in 2017 continues in line with management expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: