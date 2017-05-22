FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-STM Fidecs completes sale of 17 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat- bookrunner
#Market News
May 22, 2017 / 7:08 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-STM Fidecs completes sale of 17 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat- bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -

* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner

* Placing shares in Just Eat represent about 2.5% of the company’s issued share capital- bookrunner

* Final offer price was set at 600 pence per ordinary share of Just Eat, for gross proceeds of approximately 102 million stg- bookrunner

* Following completion of placing, SM Trust will hold 105 million shares in Just Eat, representing about 15.5 percent of Co's issued share capital- bookrunner Further company coverage:

