Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:30 GMT on Wednesday:
July 5 Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong -
* Has decided to commence procedures to cancel china taifeng beddings' listing under rule 6.01(4)
* Findings revealed serious issues about China Taifeng's accuracy and credibility of financial statements and integrity of its management Source text (bit.ly/2sLp7sF) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 5 EU antitrust regulators have not sought feedback on German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse's concessions to try to win approval for its Haldex bid, suggesting the deal is destined for an in-depth investigation.