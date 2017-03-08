BRIEF-Stock Spirits Group says FY revenue fell 0.6 percent

March 8 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc:

* FY revenue fell 0.6 percent to 261 million EUR

* Proposed final dividend of 5.45 EURO cents per share 2016

* FY operating profit EUR 40.1 million versus EUR 41.7 million year ago

* Final dividend will be paid on 26 May based on record date of 5 May 2017