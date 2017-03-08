FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Stock Spirits Group says FY revenue fell 0.6 percent
March 8, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Stock Spirits Group says FY revenue fell 0.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc:

* FY revenue fell 0.6 percent to 261 million EUR

* FY net sales revenue down 0.6% to EUR 261.0 million

* Proposed final dividend of 5.45 EURO cents per share 2016

* FY operating profit EUR operating profit has decreased to EUR 40.1m from EUR 41.7m in 2015 million versus EUR 41.7 million year ago

* Final dividend will be paid on 26 May based on record date of 5 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

