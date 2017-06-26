BRIEF-Erne Ventures buys additional shares in Fat Dog Games
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT ACQUIRED 75 SHARES OF FAT DOG GAMES FOR 800,000 ZLOTYS AND NOW IT OWNS 100 SHARES GIVING RIGHT TO 50 PERCENT OF VOTES
June 26 Cenkos Securities Plc
* Statement re press speculation
* Has noted recent press speculation in relation to previously announced search and for a successor chief executive officer
* Company confirms that it has been progressing its search for a successor CEO
* Nominations committee has not made any recommendations to board for successor CEO; no decision made with respect to such appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche 5-year mid-term bills worth 1 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 5.27 percent