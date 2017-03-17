BRIEF-Stockbroker Panmure Gordon gets 15.5 mln stg takeover offer

March 17 (Reuters) - Panmure Gordon & Co Plc:
* Recommended acquisition
* Recommended acquisition of co by Ellsworthy, controlled by a wholly-owned subsidiary of a fund managed by Atlas Merchant Capital LLC
* Co, Bidco board announce they reached agreement regarding terms of acquisition
* Under terms of acquisition, each scheme shareholder will be entitled to receive: 100 pence in cash for each scheme share
* Scheme price values entire issued share capital of Panmure Gordon at approximately 15.5 million stg
* Pursuant to terms, Bidco intends to acquire entire issued,to be issued share capital of panmure gordon, other than excluded shares
* Panmure Gordon scheme price represents a premium of about 68.1 percent to closing price of 59.5 pence per Panmure Gordon share on last practicable date
* Have reached agreement to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Panmure Gordon
* Independent panmure gordon directors, who have been so advised by grant thornton, unanimously consider cash consideration to be fair and reasonable
* Cash price to be financed through equity contributions provided by funds managed by Atlas, or affiliates of Atlas
* Panmure Gordon shares to which acquisition relates do not include panmure gordon shares held by Qinvest
* Bidco is owned and controlled by Qinvest and by a wholly-owned subsidiary of a fund managed by Atlas