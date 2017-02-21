FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Stockland Corporation says HY net profit after tax attributable to securityholders up 0.7 pct to $702 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Stockland Corporation Ltd

* Hy net profit after tax attributable to securityholders up 0.7% to $702 million

* Hy revenue from ordinary activities up 9.8% to $1,169 million

* Interim distribution 12.6 ¢ cents per share

* Hy ffo per security was 15.4 cents, up 6.2% on 1h16

* "Full year operating profit margin expected to be 15-16%"

* Tightened our fy17 guidance to 6-7% ffo growth

* "Expect favourable economic conditions to continue and interest rates to remain relatively low"

* "On track to deliver a full year distribution of 25.5 cents per ordinary stapled security" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

