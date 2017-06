June 30 STOCKMANN OYJ ABP:

* STOCKMANN TO SELL ITS DELICATESSEN BUSINESS IN FINLAND TO S GROUP - STOCKMANN DELICATESSEN STORES WILL REMAIN IN ALL DEPARTMENT STORES

* DEBT-FREE TRANSACTION PRICE, EUR 27 MILLION, WILL BE PAID IN CASH AT TIME OF CLOSING

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL IMPROVE STOCKMANN GROUP'S PROFITABILITY FROM 2018 ONWARDS​

* ‍IF APPROVAL IS GRANTED DURING 2017, TRANSACTION CAN BE COMPLETED ON DEC. 31

* TRANSACTION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE CASH FLOW EFFECT OF AROUND 20 MILLION WITH ONE-TIME CAPITAL GAIN OF AROUND 3 MILLION FROM TRANSACTION

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)