Feb 23 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and
year-end 2016 results and reserves
* Q4 loss per share $20.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $-6.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Stone Energy says financial projections prepared in
connection with restructuring efforts included estimated
preliminary capex of about $200 million for 2017
* Upon emergence from bankruptcy, co expects to eliminate
approximately $1.2 billion in principal amount of outstanding
debt
* Stone Energy says cash flows from operations, cash on
hand, availability under credit facility adequate to meet 2017
operating, capex needs of post-reorganized co
* No assurances that co will emerge from bankruptcy on
February 28, 2017 as expected
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue of $112.2 million, compared to
oil and gas revenue of $106.2 million in Q4 of 2015
* Net daily production during Q4 of 2016 averaged 43.7
thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Projected capital expenditures budget of $200 million for
2017 includes approximately $86 million of plugging and
abandonment costs
