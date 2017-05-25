FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with TEXAS CAPITAL BANK
May 25, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with TEXAS CAPITAL BANK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Stonecastle Financial Corp

* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency

* Amended changes to terms includes maturity date of facility extended for a full five years to May 16, 2022

* Cost of facility has decreased to a significantly lower credit spread of LIBOR +2.35%, down from LIBOR +2.85%

* Under amendments, $3.5 million account is no longer required

* Stonecastle Financial Corp says amended changes size of facility from $70 million to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

