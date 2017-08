May 4 (Reuters) - Stonecastle Financial Corp:

* Stonecastle Financial Corp. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 sales $1.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stonecastle Financial Corp - company's net asset value was $21.32 per share at quarter