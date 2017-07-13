BRIEF-Stonegate shareholders approve plan of arrangement with Itafos

July 13 (Reuters) - Stonegate Agricom Ltd:

* Stonegate shareholders approve plan of arrangement with Itafos

* Pursuant to arrangement, each Stonegate shareholder to receive 0.008 of ordinary share of Itafos for each Stonegate share held

* About 74% of issued and outstanding Stonegate shares were represented in person or by proxy at special meeting of Stonegate held

* Expected that Co will apply for final order of Ontario superior court of Justice for approval of arrangement on July 17, 2017

* 99.89% of Stonegate shares represented at Stonegate meeting were voted in favour of arrangement

* 99.83% of Stonegate shares voted by disinterested Stonegate shareholders were voted in favour of Arrangement with Itafos