Feb 27 Stonemor Partners Lp
* Announces delay in filing form 10-K and postponement of
investor conference call
* Partnership recently discovered that it had underreported
cemetery revenues, net of associated direct costs
* Partnership discovered that it had over-reported net
deferred revenues in previously issued consolidated financial
statements
* Currently expects correction of items to have immaterial
impact on cash flows for three years ended december 31, 2016
* Expects that any revisions to previously reported
financial information will reflect a decrease in net deferred
revenue
* Currently expects correction of items to have positive
impact on future cash flows
