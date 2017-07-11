July 11 Stonemor Partners LP

* Stonemor Partners L.P. issues update on sales team development

* Stonemor Partners - ‍provided additional data on ongoing restructuring of its sales force​

* Total salespeople within salesforce at June 30, 2017 numbered 753, which was 41 more than prior year comparable period

* Stonemor Partners - ‍number of salespeople who made a sale during month of June 2017 was 636, a decrease of 29 from 665 reported for June 2016​

