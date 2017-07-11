BRIEF-Extreme Networks acquisition of Avaya Networking expected to close on July 14th
* Extreme Networks acquisition of Avaya networking expected to close on Friday July 14th
July 11 Stonemor Partners LP
* Stonemor Partners L.P. issues update on sales team development
* Stonemor Partners - provided additional data on ongoing restructuring of its sales force
* Total salespeople within salesforce at June 30, 2017 numbered 753, which was 41 more than prior year comparable period
* Stonemor Partners - number of salespeople who made a sale during month of June 2017 was 636, a decrease of 29 from 665 reported for June 2016
* Number of salespeople who made a sale during month of June 2017 was 636, a decrease of 29 from 665 reported for June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extreme Networks acquisition of Avaya networking expected to close on Friday July 14th
* Twitter Inc says Ned Segal will be entitled to receive a sign-on bonus of $300,000