BRIEF-StoneMor Partners LP says Lawrence Miller to retire as CEO of StoneMor GP

March 28 (Reuters) - StoneMor Partners LP:

* Board of Directors of StoneMor Partners announces retirement of CEO

* Lawrence Miller decided to retire and will step down as Chairman, President and CEO of StoneMor GP effective Aug 31, 2017

* Miller will remain an advisor to StoneMor GP and Vice Chairman of StoneMor GP Board following his retirement

* StoneMor GP board has engaged executive search firm of Heidrick & Struggles to assist in identifying candidates to replace Miller