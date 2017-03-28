FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-StoneMor Partners LP says Lawrence Miller to retire as CEO of StoneMor GP
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-StoneMor Partners LP says Lawrence Miller to retire as CEO of StoneMor GP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - StoneMor Partners LP:

* Board of Directors of StoneMor Partners announces retirement of CEO

* Lawrence Miller decided to retire and will step down as Chairman, President and CEO of StoneMor GP effective Aug 31, 2017

* Miller will remain an advisor to StoneMor GP and Vice Chairman of StoneMor GP Board following his retirement

* StoneMor GP board has engaged executive search firm of Heidrick & Struggles to assist in identifying candidates to replace Miller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

