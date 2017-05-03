BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Stoneridge Inc
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 sales $204.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $179.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.30
* Sees 2017 sales of $775.0 - $795.0 million
* Stoneridge Inc -Revised 2017 gross margin guidance to 28.5% - 30.5%, operating margin guidance to 7.0% - 8.0%, ebitda margin guidance to 10.5% - 11.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.