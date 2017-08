Feb 20 (Reuters) - Stor-Age Property REIT Limited:

* Book build was significantly over-subscribed. Company has now successfully priced and closed book build.

* Nearly 37 million new ordinary shares were placed pursuant to book build at a price of r10.81 per book build share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)