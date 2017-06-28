June 28 Storage Vault Canada Inc
* Storagevault Canada Inc. Announces $135 million bought
deal offering of common shares
* Storage vault Canada Inc - entered into an agreemen to
sell, on a bought deal basis, 50.9 million common shares
* Storage vault Canada Inc - offering consists of 32.1
million common shares from treasury and 18.9 million common
shares sold on a secondary basis
* Storage vault Canada Inc - shares will be offered at a
price of $2.65 per share, for gross proceeds to corporation of
approximately $85 million
* Storage vault Canada-net proceeds of treasury offering to
be used to pay down debt under current credit facilities, fund
previously announced, future deals
