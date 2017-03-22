March 22 StorageVault Canada Inc:
* StorageVault to acquire Canadian storage portfolio for
$396.6 million and agrees to internalize management and acquire
third party management business for $16 million
* Gross purchase price is payable by issuance of $20 million
of common shares of StorageVault at deemed price of $1.70 per
common share
* Has reached an agreement in principle with Access Results
Management Services to internalize management of StorageVault's
50 stores
* Remainder of purchase price being paid with funds on hand,
debt assumption and mortgage financing
* Purchase price for deal to internalize management, acquire
third party management business is payable by issuance of $11
million shares of co
* Agreement also to acquire third party management contracts
for over 55 stores from Access Results Management Services for
$16 million
