BRIEF-Storagevault to acquire two stores in Montreal area

May 17 (Reuters) - Storage Vault Canada Inc

* Storagevault to acquire two stores in Montreal area and confirms that sentinel storage is the previously announced $396.6 million portfolio purchase

* Storage Vault Canada Inc - to acquire one store in Montreal for $8.6 million and one store in greater Montreal area for $8 million

* Storage Vault Canada Inc - purchase price for greater Montreal area acquisition is payable with funds on hand and first mortgage financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: