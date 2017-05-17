FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Storagevault to acquire two stores in Montreal area
May 17, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Storagevault to acquire two stores in Montreal area

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Storage Vault Canada Inc

* Storagevault to acquire two stores in Montreal area and confirms that sentinel storage is the previously announced $396.6 million portfolio purchase

* Storage Vault Canada Inc - to acquire one store in Montreal for $8.6 million and one store in greater Montreal area for $8 million

* Storage Vault Canada Inc - purchase price for greater Montreal area acquisition is payable with funds on hand and first mortgage financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

