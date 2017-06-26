BRIEF-Nevsun Resources appoints Ian Pearce to board chair
* Nevsun Resources Ltd- Appointment of Ian W. Pearce to role of board chair effective June 30, 201
June 26 Store Capital Corp
* Store Capital announces investment from Berkshire Hathaway
* Store Capital Corp - Investment represents 9.8% ownership stake
* Store Capital Corp - Berkshire Hathaway has invested $377 million in company, representing 9.8% of total shares outstanding
* Store Capital- Co issued 18.6 million shares of co stock in a private placement to a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway at a price of $20.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said on Monday it would transfer $1.6 billion, or 29 percent, of its pension liabilities to Prudential Financial Inc.