BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
* Store Capital - intends to use proceeds from national indemnity co offering to repay indebtedness, fund property acquisitions in course of business Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sd5bi8) Further company coverage:
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: