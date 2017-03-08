FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Storebrand nominates Didrik Munch as new board chairman
March 8, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Storebrand nominates Didrik Munch as new board chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* Says Didrik Munch is nominated as the new Board Chairman of the company, succeeding Birger Magnus, who is resigning after serving in the office for eight year

* Says Munch has long and varied experience from the public and private business sectors, particularly from the finance and media industries, most recently as the Division Director for the Corporate Market at DNB group

* Says the Nomination Committee has also decided to nominate the sitting board members for election to a new one-year term

* The election of a new Board of Directors will take place at the Annual General Meeting of Storebrand on 5 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)

