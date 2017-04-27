BRIEF-Storebrand Q1 group result beats forecast

April 27 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* Q1 group result NOK 671 million (Reuters poll NOK 612 million)

* Solvency margin of 159 per cent

* Strong growth in unit link pensions, and a good financial result, are two main contributors to q1 result. Storebrand is fastest growing bank in norway when it comes to residential mortgages

* A dividend of more than 35% of the group result before amortisation after tax is expected for 2017. The expected development in the solvency margin indicates there will be a gradual increase in the dividend distribution rate

* The economic capital calculation for 2016 is reported in the quarter. The methodology for economic capital builds upon the solvency calculation. The calculation gives a group value of NOK 88.4 per share, an increase of NOK 5.3 per share from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)