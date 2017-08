May 12 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* Storebrand asa: successfully completed bond issue

* Issued new unsecured bonds with a nominal amount of NOK 500 million ($58.17 million) and a tenor of 5 years, with a coupon of 3m nibor + 1.55 pct

* The purpose of the bond issue is refinancing of existing debt. Nordea and SEB were Joint Lead Managers for the bond issue ($1 = 8.5956 Norwegian crowns)