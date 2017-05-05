May 5 Storebrand Asa:

* Drew holding ltd, a company affiliated with Tor Olav Troim, has on 4th may 2017 extended forward contracts for 7.450.000 shares

* The new forward contract expires 3 November 2017 at price of NOK 58.655/share

* Including the shares held directly by Drew, its total exposure in Storebrand is unchanged at 10.000.000 shares

* Drew has, since September 2015, been represented on the board of directors of Storebrand by Mr. Håkon R. Fure. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)