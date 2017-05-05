BRIEF-M K Land updates on notices of assessment received from Inland Revenue Board Of Malaysia
* Unit has been served with notices of assessment for years of assessment 2009 – 2011, and 2013 respectively dated 4 may 2017
May 5 Storebrand Asa:
* Drew holding ltd, a company affiliated with Tor Olav Troim, has on 4th may 2017 extended forward contracts for 7.450.000 shares
* The new forward contract expires 3 November 2017 at price of NOK 58.655/share
* Including the shares held directly by Drew, its total exposure in Storebrand is unchanged at 10.000.000 shares
* Drew has, since September 2015, been represented on the board of directors of Storebrand by Mr. Håkon R. Fure. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
DUBAI, May 22 Abu Dhabi-listed Aldar Properties won a contract on Monday to build a new site for the twofour54 free trade zone that hosts media firms.