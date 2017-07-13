FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 5:46 AM / a few seconds ago

BRIEF-Storebrand's Q2 group result above forecast

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* Storebrand q2 group result nok 878 million (Reuters poll nok 713 million) vs nok 788 mln in q2 2016

* Storebrand reports a solvency ratio of 163 pct for the quarter

* The operating result shows a positive development due to growth within savings and good cost control

* Cost target on track to reduce costs nominally

* Pleased that Norwegians now get access to individual pension savings (IPS) with good tax incentives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

