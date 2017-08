May 15 (Reuters) - Storm Resources Ltd

* Announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Qtrly funds flow per share $0.15

* Qtrly production was 16,947 barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 13,418 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Production was 16,947 BOE per day a per-share increase of 24 pct from Q1 of last year and per-share increase of 27 pct from previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: