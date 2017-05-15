BRIEF-Storytel Q1 sales up 133 pct yr/yr

May 15 (Reuters) - Storytel AB (Publ)

* Storytel says total turnover for Q1, 2017 was 231,129 (99,024) TSEK

* Says EPS, after taxes, in Q1, 2017 totaled –0.24SEK, calculated as earnings for the period after taxes, divided by the average number of shares during the period.

* Says increased subscription base from 360,200 to 381,200 subscribers (268,300)

* Says increased streaming revenue from 147.4 MSEK in Q4 to 155.7 MSEK in Q1 (99.7 MSEK)

* Sees Q2 streaming revenue of 164 MSEK Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)