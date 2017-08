Feb 28 (Reuters) - STRACON GyM S.A. :

* STRACON GyM sells shares in Red Eagle Mining Corporation

* Sold on Lima Stock Exchange 23 million shares of Red Eagle Mining Corp representing about 8.69% of outstanding shares of Red Eagle

* Aggregate sale price of Red Eagle Mining shares was US$11.5 million or approximately US$0.50 per share

* Continues to hold approximately 3.98% of outstanding shares of Red Eagle