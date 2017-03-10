BRIEF-Accenture to buy First Annapolis
* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments
March 10 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Straight path communications reports results for second quarter fiscal 2017
* Q2 revenue $200,000
* Qtrly loss per share $2.10
* Straight path communications inc - continue focus on exploring strategic alternatives for company in order to maximize value for our stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday that the U.S. education system needs an overhaul and called for more parental choice, failing schools to be shut down and additional research to tackle issues.