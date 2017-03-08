FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Straight Path Communications says entered into a binding MOU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Straight Path Communications Inc :

* Straight Path Communications Inc - on March 7 co, lead plaintiff in Zacharia v. Straight Path Communications Inc entered into a binding MOU

* Straight Path Communications - mou to settle putative shareholder class action and dismiss claims that were filed against defendants in the action

* Straight Path Communications Inc- agreed terms under mou provide for a $2.25 million initial payment and a $7.2 million additional payment - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2mB8dNX Further company coverage:

