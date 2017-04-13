FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Straight Path Communications says third party currently evaluating topping AT&T bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Straight Path Communications Inc

* Straight Path Communications - upon termination of merger agreement under certain circumstances,co to pay at&t termination fee equal to $38 million-sec filing

* Straight Path Communications - in addition, at&t required to pay co an aggregate amount equal to $85 million, upon termination under certain circumstances

* Straight Path Communications - co,co's financial advisor received letter from third party that had been bidding to acquire co before co entered agreement

* Straight Path Communications Inc - letter indicated that third party continues to be interested, and that it currently is evaluating a topping bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

