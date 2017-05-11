FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Straight Path says co may be required to pay Verizon a fee of $38 mln upon termination of merger
May 11, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Straight Path says co may be required to pay Verizon a fee of $38 mln upon termination of merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Straight Path Communications Inc

* Straight Path - upon termination of Verizon merger, under certain circumstances, co may be required to pay Verizon termination fee equal to $38 million

* Straight Path says Verizon required to pay co $85 million if merger has not closed by the extended termination date under some circumstances - sec filing

* Straight Path - if Verizon merger is terminated other than as a result of Verizon’S breach, co to pay Verizon amount equal to AT&T termination fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

