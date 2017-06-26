BRIEF-CSRA SAYS DOD AWARDS CO $498 MLN CEILING CONTRACT TO SUPPORT MILCLOUD 2.0 PHASE 1
* CSRA INC - UNDER CONTRACT, CSRA WILL PROVIDE DOD WITH A PRIVATE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE
June 26 Straight Path Communications Inc:
* On June 23, U.S. Court of appeals issued opinion in case Samsung, Cisco, Avaya, LG Electronics, Toshiba, Vizio, Hulu, Verizon affiliates versus. Straight Path IP
* Court issued opinion affirming decision by PTAB that Samsung failed to show majority of claims of some U.S. Patents were unpatentable
PARIS, June 26 EU antitrust regulators are likely to impose a record fine on Alphabet unit Google over its shopping service as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, concluding one of three cases against the company.