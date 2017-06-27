PRECIOUS-Gold inches down on firmer dollar ahead of Yellen speech

BENGALURU, June 27 Gold edged down on Tuesday on a firmer dollar ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which may give clues on the pace of possible interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,241.11 per ounce by 0046 GMT. It hit a near six-week low of $1,236.46 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery dropped 0.3 percent to $1,241.90 per ounce.