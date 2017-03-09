March 9 Stratasys Ltd
* Stratasys releases fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.30
* Q4 revenue $175.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $169.3
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 revenue guidance of $645 to $680 million
* Stratasys ltd - capital expenditures are projected at $40
to $50 million in 2017
* Sees 2017 non-gaap net income of $10 to $20 million, or
$0.19 to $0.37 per diluted share
* Sees gaap net loss of $53 to $39 million, or a loss of
$1.00 to $0.73 per diluted share in 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $692.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
