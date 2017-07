July 25 (Reuters) - STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG

* h1 Sales Rose 29.1 Percent to 100.7 Million Eur

* h1 Net Profit Fell 3.5 Percent to 9.9 Million Eur

* NOT ISSUING ANY SPECIFIC STATEMENT CONCERNING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018

* ‍GROUP EBIT WAS EUR 12.9 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, VERSUS 12.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​

* 2017 Ebit Margin Is Expected to Be Around 17%

* ‍FOR 2017 IS UPHOLDING ITS CURRENT SALES FORECAST, WHICH PROVIDES FOR FY SALES OF BETWEEN EUR 205 MILLION AND EUR 220 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS FY SALES TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED LOWER END OF THIS RANGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)