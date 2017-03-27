FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.61
March 27, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd:

* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd announces annual and fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd - achieved production of 2,800 boe/d in February 2017

* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd - reiterates its earlier production guidance of exiting first half of 2017 at 4,000 boe/d

* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.61

* Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd - production decreased 15pct from 2,194 boe/d for three months ended December 31, 2015 to 1,859 boe/d for current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

