* On March 1 Condor Hospitality Limited Partnership entered into a credit agreement with Keybank National Association
Feb 27 Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
* Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd - continues to execute $30 million capital spending program for first half of 2017, which includes six Muskeg horizontal wells
* Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd - consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding common shares on basis of twenty for one ratio
March 7 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's head of Jeep brand says:
* P. Kevin Chase appointed chief information officer for Sempra Energy