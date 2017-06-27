GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rallies on ECB tone; stocks fall on Senate vote delay
* U.S. yields rise with European debt after ECB's Draghi comments
June 27 Strattec Security Corp
* Strattec Security Corp - effective as of june 26, 2017 co entered into a fourth amendment to its august 1, 2011 credit agreement - sec filing
* Strattec fourth amendment extends term of strattec credit agreement through august 1, 2020
* Effective as of june 26, co's unit adac-strattec entered into a fourth amendment to its june 28, 2012 credit agreement
* Strattec Security Corp - adac-strattec fourth amendment extends term of adac-strattec credit agreement through august 1, 2020
* Strattec Security - adac-strattec fourth amendment increases maximum borrowing availability under secured revolving credit facility from $20 million to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cowen Inc - as of june 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was approximately $11.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: