5 months ago
BRIEF-Stratus says none of participants sustained interest in acquiring Co. at price per share at or above Stratus' recent trading prices
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Stratus says none of participants sustained interest in acquiring Co. at price per share at or above Stratus' recent trading prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Stratus Properties Inc

* Stratus properties inc. Announces declaration of $1.00 per share special cash dividend; conclusion of board's review of strategic alternatives

* Stratus properties inc - board decided to allow stratus' stockholder rights plan to expire in accordance with its terms on march 9, 2017

* Stratus properties- co, financial advisor engaged in meetings, discussions and negotiations with participants, 10 of whom submitted indications of interest

* Stratus properties - none of participants sustained an indication of interest in acquiring entire co at price per share at or above stratus' recent trading prices

* Stratus properties inc - board determined that indications of interest would not at this time provide adequate value to stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

