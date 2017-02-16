FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Straumann FY revenue climbs 15% to CHF 918 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 16, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Straumann FY revenue climbs 15% to CHF 918 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG:

* Full-Year revenue climbs 15% in Swiss francs to 918 million Swiss francs ($914.98 million)

* Organic1 growth of 13% in Q4, driven by double-digit increases in all businesses

* At 230 million Swiss francs(earnings per share: 14.68 francs), FY net profit actually exceeded operating profit by 3 million Swiss francs due to a one-time tax gain of 43 million francs resulting from merger of Straumann Brazil with Neodent

* Implant business was main contributor to growth throughout year

* Fy operating profit (EBIT) 227.2 million Swiss francs versus 172.6 million francs year ago

* Proposes a dividend increase to 4.25 francs per share, payable on 13 April 2017

* Going forward, board's intention is to increase dividend per share subject to further good performance

* At upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on 7 April 2017, board will propose Regula Wallimann and Monique Bourquin for election to board

* Group expects global implant market to grow at a similar rate (3-4%) in 2017 and is confident that it can continue to outperform by achieving organic growth in high-single-digit range

* Fy 2017: expected revenue growth and operational leverage should lead to further improvements in operating profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0033 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.