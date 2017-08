April 11 (Reuters) - Streamline Health Solutions Inc

* Streamline Health Solutions reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial performance

* Q4 revenue $6.4 million

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc - new sales bookings for quarter were $2.9 million

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc - backlog at end of quarter was $50.6 million

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05