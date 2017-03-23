BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
March 23 Strides Shasun Ltd:
* Gets members' nod for capping of co's investment in Stelis Biopharma Source text: bit.ly/2nL8kYR Further company coverage:
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.