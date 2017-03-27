FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma Plc phase 3 sonics study more than 80 pct enrolled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Strongbridge Biopharma Plc

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc provides corporate update and reports full-year 2016 financial results

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - phase 3 sonics study is now more than 80 percent enrolled and we remain on track to fully enroll study during Q2

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - on schedule to commence enrollment in logics, supportive phase 3 study for COR-003, in middle of this year

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - COR-003 phase 3 clinical development program remains on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

