BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma Plc phase 3 sonics study more than 80 pct enrolled

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc provides corporate update and reports full-year 2016 financial results

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - phase 3 sonics study is now more than 80 percent enrolled and we remain on track to fully enroll study during Q2

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - on schedule to commence enrollment in logics, supportive phase 3 study for COR-003, in middle of this year

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - COR-003 phase 3 clinical development program remains on track