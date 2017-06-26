Kinnevik appoints Georgi Ganev as CEO
STOCKHOLM, June 26 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik announced the appointment of Georgi Ganev as chief executive on Monday after its previous head was ousted at the end of last year.
June 26 STRONGPOINT ASA
* RECEIVED AN ORDER AND PARTIAL PRE-PAYMENT FROM UTKONOS IN MOSCOW FOR DELIVERY OF 25 CLICK & COLLECT GROCERY LOCKERS AND SOFTWARE SOLUTION FOR DELIVERY IN OCTOBER
* NEXT PLANNED STEP IS TO SIGN A FRAME-AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES TO COVER A SERVICE-LEVEL-AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has appointed Georgi Ganev as its CEO with effect from 1 January 2018