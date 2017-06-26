June 26 STRONGPOINT ASA

* RECEIVED AN ORDER AND PARTIAL PRE-PAYMENT FROM UTKONOS IN MOSCOW FOR DELIVERY OF 25 CLICK & COLLECT GROCERY LOCKERS AND SOFTWARE SOLUTION FOR DELIVERY IN OCTOBER

* NEXT PLANNED STEP IS TO SIGN A FRAME-AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES TO COVER A SERVICE-LEVEL-AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)