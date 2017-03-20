BRIEF-Stryker Corp says CEO Kevin Lobo's total compensation for 2016 was $12.8 mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp
* CEO Kevin Lobo's total compensation for 2016 was $12.8 million versus $10.5 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein's 2016 total compensation was $2.99 million - SEC filing
* Group President, Medsurg and Neurotechnology Timothy Scannell's FY 2016 total compensation $4.8 million versus $4.4 million in FY 2015
* Group President, Orthopaedics, David Floyd's FY 2016 total compensation $4.05 million versus $3.4 million in FY 2015