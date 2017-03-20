FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Stryker Corp says CEO Kevin Lobo's total compensation for 2016 was $12.8 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Stryker Corp says CEO Kevin Lobo's total compensation for 2016 was $12.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp

* CEO Kevin Lobo's total compensation for 2016 was $12.8 million versus $10.5 million in 2015 - SEC Filing

* CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein's 2016 total compensation was $2.99 million - SEC filing

* Group President, Medsurg and Neurotechnology Timothy Scannell's FY 2016 total compensation $4.8 million versus $4.4 million in FY 2015

* Group President, Orthopaedics, David Floyd's FY 2016 total compensation $4.05 million versus $3.4 million in FY 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2n177JH) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.