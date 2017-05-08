FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Stryker Orthopaedics 2016 settlement program reaches milestone
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 4:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Stryker Orthopaedics 2016 settlement program reaches milestone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp

* Reg-Stryker orthopaedics 2016 settlement program reaches milestone

* Stryker corp -howmedica osteonics informed courts that 95% of additional registered eligible patients have enrolled in settlement program

* Stryker corp -howmedia osteonics will move forward with 2016 settlement program that provides for compensation to additional eligible u.s. Patients

* Stryker corp - expected that a majority of payments under settlement agreement will be made by end of 2017

* Stryker corp - compensation for u.s. Patients replaced rejuvenate modular-neck hip stem and/or abg ii modular-neck hip stem, prior to dec 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.